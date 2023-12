SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Over 30, 000 ornamental trees are to be planted in the city of Shymkent by yearend, local authorities say.

Some 800 transplants of oaks, pines and junipers were planted in the city and its administrative center over last weekend. Planting the trees were deputies of local maslikhat, veterans of labor, employees of local and municipal akimats (administrations).