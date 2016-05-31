Over 30 companies first time to attend Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fifteen percent of the total number of participants of the 23rd international exhibition and conference Caspian Oil & Gas 2016 and the VI Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition will participate for the first time in these exhibitions, said Farid Mammadov, executive director of Iteca Caspian LLC.

He made the remarks May 31 at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the exhibitions in Baku on June 1.

"This year, 240 companies from 30 countries of the world, including Azerbaijan, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and others, will participate in the Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition," said Mammadov. "Two national stands - German and Italian - will be presented."

Companies from the UK, Portugal, Romania, the US and others are among the first-time participants, he noted.

Every year, Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition brings together distinguished guests, who attend the opening ceremony of the event. Thus, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy of the US Department of State Robin Dunnigan, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Iraq Emma Harriet Nicholson, Georgia's First Deputy Energy Minister Mariam Valishvili, high-ranking representatives of such companies as Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom, Gazpromneft-Sakhalin, BP, Statoil and others are among the VIP guests of the Caspian Oil & Gas 2016.

Companies will represent a wide range of equipment, services and innovative technologies in the areas of oil production and transportation of energy resources, ensuring the storage of oil and gas systems, platforms and floating drilling rigs, laying of pipes and providing protection systems for pipelines, services.

The conference, dedicated to the exhibition, will be attended by nearly 400 delegates from more than 30 countries of the world. More than 40 speakers (leading experts, representatives of government bodies, heads of major oil and gas companies from around the world) will deliver their presentations on key issues of the production, management and transportation of energy resources in the conditions of low oil prices.

