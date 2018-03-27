Over 30 countries to compete in Youth Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Boxing Confederation informs that Thailand will host the Asian Boxing Championship among youth boxers aged 17-18 years from April 19 to April 28. This will be the first continental championships for girl boxers. Prior to this Asian women-boxers of this age category participated only in the world championships, the Asian Boxing Confederation says.

"Currently we are at the stage of completing the registration of teams for this continental championships. Earlier in his interview, the President of our Confederation, Serik Konakbayev mentioned that the current championships is the most important event of the current year, as it is held on the eve of the third Youth Olympic Games and it is the qualifying event for this important contest of the planet and for the world championships in this age category. This, apparently, is the reason for the expected record number of participating countries," said Bagdaulet Turekhanov, Executive Director of the Asian Boxing Confederation.



According to him, 33 countries have registered through database until today.



"If we look at the dynamics of the last three Asian championships, then in 2014 (Thailand), 16 countries had participated, in 2016 (Kazakhstan) there were 18 teams, in 2017 (Thailand) 23 countries had participated in it. This is the obvious progress of Asian boxing. We are pleased that in recent years, low active boxing countries have become actively involved in Asian Championships, for example, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Yemen, Cambodia, Laos, Lebanon, the UAE, Nepal, Pakistan and North Korea. For us this is a very good indicator. Also for fans of box, we prepared a world and continental info-charts on the medal offset of the countries who participated in the last two Youth Olympic Games. We hope that this will be useful information for our fans," said Bagdaulet Turekhanov.



The Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok expects the participation of about 160 young men and more than 70 girl boxers. Kazakhstan is represented by complete teams of men and women.



