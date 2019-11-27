Over 30 documents worth $2.3bn signed at Almaty Invest Forum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 31 agreements and memorandums of cooperation and mutual understanding were signed between the governmental structures and business communities following the Almaty Invest Forum. The total amount of the documents signed is $2.3bn. Deputy Mayor of the city Saparbek Tuyakbayev said it at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to Saparbek Tuyakbayev, the forum enabled to determine new priorities in the city’s development. These are technology-intensive innovative sectors, medicine, education, logistics, tourism etc.

«Today we have signed 31 documents worth $2.3bn,» he said.

One of the largest projects is the modernization of the airport.

«A new investor came. As much as €150mn will be invested in construction of the new terminal in 2 years, and €500mn will be injected in the nearest 5 years in total. Our goal is to make the city a regional passenger transportation hub. It is a long-awaited project and we are glad that we have concluded this agreement. Construction works will begin in the nearest two years,» he stated.

More than 700 businessmen including 142 foreign ones, 126 representatives of international companies working in Kazakhstan have registered for the event.

The goal of the forum is to raise investment attractiveness of the city.