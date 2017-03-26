Over 30 injuries in explosion at west of UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 32 people were injured in the explosion at the West of the UK in the area of Wirral in the County of Merseyside, reports Lenta.ru with reference to Sky News.

According to ambulance service, 30 injured minor injuries, two others sent to hospital with serious injuries. It is not reported about the victims.

The local fire service representative explained that, according to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in the building of the dance Studio. According to witnesses, it was completely destroyed and was standing near the damaged building.

Police is working on the site of the emergency to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The information about the incident in the West of the UK was reported on March 25. It occurred around 21:15 local time (00:15 GMT). It was initially known about 15 injured most of whom were customers of Chinese restaurant.