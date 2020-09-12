Over 300 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered 307 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In the last day the COVID-like pneumonia has killed 2 people. 145 patients have recovered from the disease.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 29,235 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 320 pneumonia-related deaths and 6,787 pneumonia-related recoveries.