    Over 300 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    12:24, 12 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered 307 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In the last day the COVID-like pneumonia has killed 2 people. 145 patients have recovered from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 29,235 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 320 pneumonia-related deaths and 6,787 pneumonia-related recoveries.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare
