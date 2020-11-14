Over 300 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 317 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 daily recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 98. North Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan city, and Pavlodar region have added 51, 48, and 40 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

39 patients have defeated COVID-19 in Akmola region, 13 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in Turkestan region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Kostanay region.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 109,275 nationwide.