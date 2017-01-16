Over 300 new brands discovered at Samghau contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The organizers of Samghau national journalism contest on promotion of domestic producers marked with Halyk Markasy consumer sign have announced the winners in regional nominations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have also received works from brands we did not know anything about. These were new regional brands that we learned about through this contest. It turns out, we did more than it was planned (...) We learned about new brands that we have further included in "Halyk Markasy". (...) It is more than 300 brands" said president of ULPA Federation for the quality control system of Kazakhstani goods and services "Halyk Markasy" Rimma Tazhibaeva at the press conference.

She added that domestic products are as good as those imported from overseas and their quality, functionality and design have significantly improved. Although, according to her, there are still gaps in promotion of our products. Tazhibaeva stressed that the contest's aim is to eliminate this drawback.

Over 200 people expressed their desire to take part in the contest, most of them aged 18 to 29 years. Kazakh-speaking showed the highest activity as well as bloggers and Internet journalists. And the highest number of participants came from Astana, Almaty and Karaganda region.

The main part of the contest, including the ceremony of the grand prix award is scheduled for Nauryz Holiday at Kazakhstan's pavilion in Moscow where the winners from printed mass media (nespapers, magazines), radio, TV, internet mass media (including news agencies), social media (bloggers) and foreign media will be announced in appropriate nominations. The pavilion was opened at the EXPO-Eurasian Business Union for Export Development in the Republic of Kazakhstan in Moscow.