Over 300 performers apply for 2nd Minsk Festival of Circus Arts

NUR-SULTAN – MINSK. KAZINFORM – Over 300 performers from around the world have submitted applications for the 2nd Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts, Director of the Belarusian State Circus Vladimir Shaban told BelTA.

«Theorganizing committee of the festival worked on a tight schedule from thebeginning of the year to 1 July when applications were closed. We received morethan 300 applications from all over the world. Taking part in the festival willbe about 100 circus performers from Brazil, Chile, China, Australia, Ethiopia,Israel, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine,Kazakhstan, Russia and, of course, Belarus, who will show 26 acts of differentgenres in two programs,» the director said.



Accordingto Vladimir Shaban, some countries will bring two or three acts. «Russia willbe represented by the Russian State Circus, Great Moscow State Circus, andNikulin Moscow Circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard that boast a world-class performinglevel. The Russians will present girls in ball dresses on Meeting Swings.Sergei Nesterov will bring his white tigers. Israel will bring two great acts,too. A lot of solo acts have been suggested. We tried to choose as many groupacts as possible and one of them will be from the Democratic People's Republicof Korea. The act named Rope celebrates the unbelievable things that the humanbody can do,» the director of the Belarusian State Circus.

The festival will feature amazing acrobatics, juggling,clowning, balancing acts, tricks, animals and athletics. Belarus will present anumber of acts, including aerialists Anastasia Donchenko and Anastasia Putyato,Boris Lazarov's camels and lamas, strongmen brothers Dmitry Kazakov and BogdanKazakov.



Thecircus forum will also feature clowns Bella Chervotkina and Alex Chervotkin andclown from Brazil Pepe Jardim. «They will perform separately in programs A andB and then will join for the gala concert. We will also see Viktor and AntonFranke, the clowns of a world-class level,» the director of the circus said.

«Wehope that the forthcoming festival will be even better than the first one. Weare planning the presentation of Belarus in the prologue and a parade of theparticipants with their national flags,» Vladimir Shaban said.



Theparticipants of the circus forum will compete for the following awards: GrandPrix, Gold, Silver, Bronze, People's Choice Award, Children's Jury Award and anumber of special awards from the jury. The panel of judges will comprise tenpeople: Urs Pils (Monaco), Erik Zholzhaksynov (Kazakhstan), Genis Matabosch(Spain), Peter Fekete (Italy), Lyudmila Shevchenko (Ukraine), Maksim Nikulinand Giya Eradze (Russia), Peter Dubinsky (United States) and Vladimir Shaban.Performers will be assessed in skills and choreography according to a 10-pointsystem.



Theawards will be presented after the gala concert. The main award, a top hat madeof gold-cloth and straw, will be produced by Belkhudozhpromysly Company. MinskCity Hall will secure 70% of the financing. 15% more will be provided by thecircus. Sponsor investment will make the rest.

«Althoughthe festival will be held only for the second time, it has already wonpopularity in the circus world, which means that we were right to launch thefestival. Minsk residents and numerous guests of the Belarusian capital willget a unique opportunity to see the best achievements of the world's circusart,» Vladimir Shaban said. Fifteen best acts of the festival will make up anew program, Bravo, which will run from 27 September to 8 December at theBelarusian State Circus.

The 2nd Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts is due atthe Belarusian State Circus on 19-22 September.





