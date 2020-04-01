  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 31,000 COVID-19 tests performed in Belarus

    14:50, 01 April 2020
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM More than 31,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    «The events to control the epidemiological situation in the country continue. People suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 are hospitalized for further observation and testing,» the press service said, BelTA reports.

    Over the past 24 hours, 11 people with infection symptoms were hospitalized and 128, including six who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from hospital.

    First coronavirus-related death of an elderly patient with pre-existing heath condition has been confirmed in Belarus.


    Tags:
    Belarus World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!