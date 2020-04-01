Over 31,000 COVID-19 tests performed in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM More than 31,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

«The events to control the epidemiological situation in the country continue. People suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 are hospitalized for further observation and testing,» the press service said, BelTA reports.

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people with infection symptoms were hospitalized and 128, including six who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from hospital.

First coronavirus-related death of an elderly patient with pre-existing heath condition has been confirmed in Belarus.