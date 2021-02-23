Over 338,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours - WHO
As of 16:15 Moscow time on February 22, the WHO received reports of 111,102,016 infections and 2,462,911 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 338,118 while the fatalities rose by 7,580.
The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.
Over half of the infections reported to the WHO over the past 24 hours are in North and South America (169,352), followed by Europe (102,325) with Southeast Asia in the third place (27,040).
The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 27,773,047, followed by India (11,005,850), Brazil (10,139,148), Russia (4,177,330), the UK (4,115,513), France (3,543,295), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,809,246), Turkey (2,638,422), Germany (2,390,928), Colombia (2,222,018) and Argentina (2,060,625).