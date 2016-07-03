Over 350,000 people attend Independence Day parade in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 350,000 people attended and took part in the military parade and big artistic show as Belarus marked its Independence Day on 3 July, BelTA learnt from the Interior Ministry of Belarus.

The draw of this year's parade was the demonstration of the multiple-launch rocket system Polonez, the most powerful weapon of the Belarusian army. 18 parade detachments, a total of nearly 3,100 military personnel, marched in parade ranks before Minsk residents and guests. The parade also featured 14 parade detachments of military equipment, a total of nearly 130 vehicles. The parade concluded with the aerial display featuring 45 aircraft.



The artistic show was also highly spectacular.



According to the Interior Ministry, no violations of public order were registered during the event, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.