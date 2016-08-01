Over 350 candidates running for parliamentary seats in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - As many as 359 candidates are running for seats in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, BelTA learnt from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

The biggest number of candidates, a total of 80 people, for one parliamentary seat has been registered in Minsk.

An estimated 452 sets of documents from potential candidates have been submitted to election commissions. Citizens may be nominated to the parliament through the collection of signatures, and also from political parties and labor collectives, by using one of these methods or two or three simultaneously.



The nomination of candidates to the Belarusian parliament will finish on 1 August. The registration of candidates will be over on 11 August. The pre-election campaign will run from 11 August to 10 September. The parliamentary elections in Belarus are scheduled for 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.