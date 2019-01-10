Over 350 Kazakhstanis stay in Syria - NSC Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 370-380 Kazakhstani nationals are in Syria now. Most of them are women. Chief of the National Security Committee Department Bakhytbek Rakhymberdiyev said a briefing in Astana today.

Earlier Kazinform reported about evacuation of 47 Kazakhstani nationals from Syria by the Kazakh law-enforcement structures and the Kazakh Foreign Office.



According to Rakhymberdiyev, 7 of those evacuated are suspected of participation in terrorist activities. ‘Pre-trial investigation against 6 men and 1 woman has already been launched. The circumstances will be thoroughly checked and final decision will be taken by a court,' he said.



"6 men, 11 women and 30 children were evacuated from Syria in total. As for depriving of citizenship, this statutory provision was initiated by the Head of State. Probably, this measure will be taken regarding some persons staying in the conflict area," the speaker said.



He added that those who have already returned to homeland will not be deprived of Kazakhstani citizenship.



"These people voluntarily stated their willingness to return. Those found guilty will be punished in Kazakhstan. But they will not be deprived of nationality," he stressed.



Recall that on Wednesday, Akorda press service released Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement regarding the humanitarian operation on evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Syria. The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan had always supported its citizens despite their whereabouts.



The European Parliament highly commended the humanitarian operation conducted by Kazakhstan. "We highly commend the humanitarian operation conducted by the Kazakh law-enforcement structures together with the MFA," said Deputy of the European Parliament, Head of the EP Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asian countries Iveta Grigule-Pēterse. She stressed that this special humanitarian operation proved a high level of preparedness of the Kazakh diplomats.