    Over 4,100 domestic observers to monitor elections to Belarusian parliament

    23:40, 08 August 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - As many as 4,162 domestic observers have been accredited to monitor elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, BelTA learned from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

    In particular, 268 observers have been nominated and accredited by submitting applications from citizens, 225 observers have been nominated by labor collectives, and 551 ones by political parties. The Communist Party of Belarus will have 174 observers, the Republican Labor and Justice Party will have 112 observers. They are followed by the Belarusian Society and Sport Party (97 observers), the Belarusian Agrarian Party (89) and the Belarusian Patriotic Party (53). 

    Other public associations have managed to get 3,118 people accredited as observers. The most active ones are the Belarusian Republican Youth Union (874), Belaya Rus (611), the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (513), and the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans (422).

    Elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus are scheduled for 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

