Over 40 countries to attend OSCE counter-terrorism conference in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM Over 160 delegates from more than 40 countries will attend the high-level international conference "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" in Minsk on 9-10 October, Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Office, Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a press briefing in Minsk on 27 September.

Attending the conference will be representatives of MFAs, defense ministers, ministers of interior affairs, representatives of intelligence agencies, parliaments and diplomatic corps, BelTA has learned.



OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and heads of the UN specialized agencies, Interpol, the Council of Europe, the CIS, the CSTO and the SCO are expected to attend as well. The forum will focus on the OSCE legal framework for countering terrorism in the digital age, fostering public-private-partnerships in identifying and detecting the movement of terrorists and protecting critical infrastructure, BelTA reports.