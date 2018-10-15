Over 40 injured in multi-vehicle crash in L.A.

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM At least 40 people were injured, including five seriously, after a series of crashes involving a bus in Los Angeles, said local authorities on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

A bus crossed a freeway divider and collided with a passenger vehicle at 1 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on the southbound 405 Freeway at Nordhoff, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

More than 40 people were evacuated by firefighters with 25 transported to hospital by ambulance. Five adults, aged from 30 to 88, were in a serious condition, said the LAFD, adding that incidents on a freeway are extremely dangerous to not only those involved but first responders and bystanders.

Upon arrival, firefighters found debris strewn across both sides of the freeway, causing an immediate full closure.

Footage from the scene showed a white transit bus sitting horizontally across the freeway. The bus and a white car nearby were seriously damaged.

The private charter bus was carrying at least 37 people from a church event at the Forum in Inglewood, a local news outlet KTLA-TV reported.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.