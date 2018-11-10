Over 40% of Bolashak graduates employed in real sector - Minister Sagadiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Jubilee Forum of the Bolashak Presidential Programme in Astana, Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev revealed where the graduates of the programme are working now.

According to him, Bolashak Programme enabled the country to form a core of highly-qualified specialists, scientists, engineers, doctors and managers. Thanks to their studies at the best educational and research centers abroad, the alumni could build international ties and integrate into the world community, said the Minister.

In his words, more than 40% of the Bolashak graduates are working in real sector of economy, 20% are working in education and science and 7% - in medicine and healthcare. About 25% of the graduates became top manages of large companies and governmental organizations.