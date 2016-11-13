Over 400 athletes came to International Taekwondo Tournament in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Karaganda for the 12th time the International Taekwondo Tournament (WTF) in memory of peace-keeping soldiers is taking place. This year it has acquired the international status, Kazinform reports. The organizers of the event devoted the event to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, Kazinform reports.

"This tournament is being held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. 25 years is a small period in the history. But during this time a lot new sports facilities have been opened which allowed to prepare a lot of Olympian athletes. These are our achievements and progress", - the chief of the department of physical culture and sport of the Karaganda region Natalya Sukhorukova said in the opening ceremony in Zhastar sports complex.



12 years ago the tournament in the memory of peace-keeping soldiers emerged as a region-level competition. Later it reached national level, and this year it has become an international competition. Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have come to take part in the competition. More than 400 athletes of various weight categories - from juniors to adult (Olympic) weighs are taking part. "This is a rating contest. 40 points are given for the first place. Participants compete for the title of Master of Sports of Kazakhstan. We now have 16 contenders", - the president of Karaganda Regional Taekwondo Federation Ruslan Ishchanov said.



Afghan veterans have come to the opening ceremony. "We are grateful to the organizers of the tournament. This it is a tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Afghan war - those who died and who is alive. This is big patriotic work. We shouldn't forget about the tragic page in the history of the people", Chairman of the Union of Veterans and Disabled Veterans in Afghanistan of Karaganda Region Talgat Akhmetov said.