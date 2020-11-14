Over 400 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,627 people, including 437 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,001 patients are staying at hospitals, 5,626 are receiving outpatient treatment. 191 patients are in critical condition, 25 are in extremely severe condition and 26 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 704 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.