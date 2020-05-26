Over 400 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has almost reached the mark of 9,000, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The daily growth rate increased by 5.1% as 438 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the country, including 56 in Nur-Sultan city, 75 in Almaty city, 69 in Shymkent city, 1 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 32 in Atyrau region, 38 in West Kazakhstan region, 67 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 17 in Turkestan region, 51 in Zhambyl region, and 8 in Kyzylorda region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 8,969 cases, including 1,686 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 2,276 cases in Almaty city, 675 cases in Shymkent city, 147 cases in Akmola region, 278 cases in Aktobe region, 300 cases in Almaty region, 923 cases in Atyrau region, 66 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 343 cases in Zhambyl region, 452 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 662 cases in Karaganda region, 127 cases in Kostanay region, 297 cases in Kyzylorda region, 172 cases in Mangistau region, 187 cases in Pavlodar region, 46 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 332 cases in Turkestan region.

Over 4,500 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 35 people have died in Kazakhstan.