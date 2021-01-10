Over 400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 408 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 55 – has been registered in Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region. 51 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Akmola region. East Kazakhstan region has added 50 COVID-19 recoveries.

47 people have made full recoveries in Atyrau region, 43 – in Nur-Sultan city, 32 – in Karaganda region, 26 – in North Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Pavlodar region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 2 – in Kostanay region.

Nationwide the number of people who beat the coronavirus infection has climbed to 148,671.