Over 43 thou students shifted to blended learning in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 20 thousand 1-5-grade students and another 23 thousand 9-11-grade students have shifted to blended learning, with 70% of the subjects being taught in classes and 30% remotely, in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kairat Zhumanov, Head of the Education Department of the city, 15,108 ninth graders (70%) and 8,260 11th graders (78%) have shifted to blended learning due to preparations for final assessments, the Single National Testing, and entry exams.

He noted that in accordance with the order of the Kazakh chief medical officer, the switch to blended learning of 1-5-grade students takes place given the sanitary and epidemiological regime is in place, with the number of students in a class not exceeding 25 upon parents’ request. The international schools have introduced blended learning in 1-7 grades.

The speaker added that 19,050 students of 1st to 4th grades and 1,593 students of 5th grades have shifted to blended learning.

In his words, individual learning of students outside school hours in a group of at least 15 students are allowed upon the decision of the educational facility’s administration.

There are 278 schools with the total number of students of over 287 thousand, 207 of which are public with over 270 thousand students and 71 private with over 17 thousand students, in Almaty city.