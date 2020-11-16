Over 450 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,162 people, including 458 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,041 patients are staying at hospitals, 6,121 are receiving outpatient treatment. 217 patients are in critical condition, 22 are in extremely severe condition and 23 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 588 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.