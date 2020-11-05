Over 48 mln people worldwide infected with COVID-19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of detected cases of the coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 48 mln on Thursday, the data on the American Johns Hopkins University website said which calculates the total based on the information from the international organizations, federal and local authorities, TASS reports.

According to the university, the number of infections currently is at 48,005,784, with 1,224,111 fatalities and 31,830,497 recoveries. The highest number of infections (9,480,292) is recorded in the US, followed by India (8,313,876) and Brazil (5,590,025).

To date, 1,693,454 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,266,931 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,217 fatalities nationwide.