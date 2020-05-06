Over 5,000 apartments to be built in E Kazakhstan within Nurly Zher program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year it is planned to build 520 thousand square meters of housing in East Kazakhstan region, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development informs.

According to the Ministry, within the first quarter of the current year KZT11.9 billion of investments have been allocated for housing construction. There have been put into operation 810 housing units, with a total area of ​​91.2 thousand square meters. In general, within the framework of Nurly Zher state program this year there were allocated KZT25.5 billion for the construction of housing, engineering and communications infrastructure. 4,396 jobs have been created.

The Ministry noted that it is planned to commission 114.8 thousand square meters of rental housing.

In total, the construction of rental housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population and for low-income large families is planned to create 807 jobs.

In addition, this year the republican budget allocated KZT2.3 billion for 228 housing loans under «Bakytty Otbasy» program.