  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 5,000 new jobs to be created in Pavlodar region

    14:33, 09 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5,300 new workplaces will be created in Pavlodar region in 2016, according to its governor Kanat Bozumbayev.

    In his words, 46 local enterprises slashed more than 240 jobs last year. "Currently some of the enterprises have switched to part-time work," governor Bozumbayev said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday.
    "It is expected that 12 more enterprises will undergo downsizing. But unemployment rate in the region will not exceed 5% this year," he added.
    In conclusion, governor Bozumbayev vowed that over 11,000 new workplaces will be created in the region in the near future. "5,300 new jobs will be created this year," he stressed noting that all laid off workers will be employed or offered retraining.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!