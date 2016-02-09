Over 5,000 new jobs to be created in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5,300 new workplaces will be created in Pavlodar region in 2016, according to its governor Kanat Bozumbayev.

In his words, 46 local enterprises slashed more than 240 jobs last year. "Currently some of the enterprises have switched to part-time work," governor Bozumbayev said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday.

"It is expected that 12 more enterprises will undergo downsizing. But unemployment rate in the region will not exceed 5% this year," he added.

In conclusion, governor Bozumbayev vowed that over 11,000 new workplaces will be created in the region in the near future. "5,300 new jobs will be created this year," he stressed noting that all laid off workers will be employed or offered retraining.