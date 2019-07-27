Over 5,000 people cleaned up the Yessil and Karasu rivers’ banks near capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More than 5,000 people responded to the call of the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, to continue the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstan Cabinet members led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, publicand cultural figures, athletes, volunteers, residents and guests of the capitalcleaned up the banks of the Yessil and Karasu rivers by removing 16 tons of trash.

«Last week we all gathered and cleared the shores of Koyandy Reservoir.Now we see that our city has also such problems. Thank you for supporting this campaign.Now it is held nationwide,» said Mayor Altay Kulginov.

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev,who initiated the campaign, emphasized that this challenge attracts more andmore caring people. «The contribution of every Kazakhstani to the cleanlinessof our country is invaluable. Today more than 150,000 people all across the countryare participating in the campaign. Clean-up events are underway in all citiesand regions,» he underscored.

Separate garbage collection tanks were installed. Special vehicles weretransporting the garbage to the recycling facility. Gloves, necessary tools werehanded out to all the participants.

By theway, the tools were given to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan GulsharaAbdykalikova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Berdybek Saparbayev,Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Education and Science AskhatAitmagambetov, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev. Besides,the indifferent volunteers included businessmen, employees of national companiesand national holdings, and teams participating in the ecological challenge.

«I and mycolleagues are not indifferent to ecology and environment. We do not want to remainuninvolved when it comes to making the land, where we all live, cleaner. Takingcare of the environment is our shared commitment. Therefore, we supported the ‘Bіrge– Taza Qazaqstan’ campaign,» said Aidar Arifkhanov, Head of Baiterek Holding.

It is tobe recalled that volunteer clean-up events are underway in all regions ofKazakhstan. During the first campaign held in Koyandy reservoir, more than 1,000people collected over 10 tons of garbage. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan AskarMamin and members of the Cabinet participated in it.

Head of StateKassym-Jomart Tokayev backed #Birge #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign. «Istrongly support the ECO-Challenge movement spread across Kazakhstan on theinitiative of the Government and civil society. Let’s make our countryclean! Well done, volunteers!» the President tweeted.