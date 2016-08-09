Over 5 million Kazakhstanis pays loans to banks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 5 million people of Kazakhstan have loans in banks, director of the department of financial market methodology of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told.

"As of April, the total number of people who have loans is 5 085 548, and 1 040 372 people of them or 20.5% delay their payments," Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said.

According to him, the law on debt collection regulates public relations connected with the debt collection activity, sets a legal status, establishment and activity of debt collection agencies and outlines the peculiarities of the state regulation of debt collection agencies and control over their activity.

"The draft law was submitted for the consideration of the Majilis. It was already approved by the Government. We expect the Majilis to adopt it at the end of the year," he said.