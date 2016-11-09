Over 50 companies partake in AgriTek Shymkent 2016

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The 5th International specialized agricultural exhibition AgriTek Shymkent 2016 has kicked off in South Kazakhstan region today.

Participating in the opening ceremony was akim (governor) of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev who stressed that agriculture is of paramount importance for the region and such exhibitions are crucial.



"South Kazakhstan region has become a locomotive of Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. Over the past three years melons and gourds harvest has totaled more than 1 million tons per year. 87% of greenhouse business is concentrated in our region," governor Tuimebayev said.



Over 50 companies from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Iran, Great Britain and other countries participate in the international exhibition showcasing agricultural equipment, irrigation and fertilization technologies, crop-protecting agents and more.



The organizers hope that the exhibition will help agrarians exchange experience and new technologies and create joint projects with foreign specialists.

The exhibition is due to run until November 11.



