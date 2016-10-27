Over 50 Malaysian companies to attend EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov has met with Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Green Technologies and Water Resources of Malaysia, Commissioner of the Malaysian EXPO 2017 National Section Datuk Seri Dr. Zaini Ujang.

During the meeting the sides noted that participation of Kazakhstan in IGEM exhibition in Kuala-Lumpur on October 5-8, 2016 became a good platform for promotion of the EXPO 2017 in South-Eastern Asia, development of the bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, transfer of new technologies as well as for attraction of Malaysian and Foreign companies and tourists to the International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

S.Ujang noted high interest of Malaysian businessmen in presentation of their potential at the EXPO 2017 in Kazakhstan.

Over 50 leading technological companies of Malaysia are planning to present their latest achievements in the field of ecologically clean fuel, solar energy solutions, solar panel production technologies and the latest developments in energy-efficient construction, utilization of household and domestic wastes and promotion of ‘green’ transport.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the sides agreed to consider an opportunity of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation in Renewable Energy Sources between the Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy and Malaysian Ministry of Energy, Green Technologies and Water Resources.

With the consideration of Malaysia’s successful experience in establishment of research centers based on PPP principle, the document seems to be relevant in the context of implementation of the Kazakh President’s initiative on establishment of the UN Centre for Green Technologies Development and Investment Projects in Astana.



