Over 500 classes in Kazakh schools to study in English

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 1, the children of over 500 classes in Kazakhstani schools, having written approvals of their parents, will voluntarily switch to studying in English as an experiment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This experiment is very important for us. Throughout the year, we will monitor children, teachers of schools. And next year we will have a discussion as per the results of these data with the teaching and parental community. We will adopt the final schedule for teaching in three languages. But, the results for today are very encouraging. Children are not afraid, parents approve, and teachers show good results," Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev told a briefing in the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the same time. This year, 12,000 Kazakhstani teachers have registered for the English language courses. According to the Ministry of Education and Science, 4,000 of them have already begun to study, the remaining 8,000 will start their studies in September. The courses last 3 to 9 months. "The most serious is 9 months with a visit to the city. At the same time, they hold down emloyment, and get their wages, scholarships and traveling allowances. On return, if a teacher turns into the category of teaching in English, the salary will increase," the minister added.