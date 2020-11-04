Over 500 schoolchildren in Kazakhstan have COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 500 schoolchildren in Kazakhstan have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, a source at the Heath Ministry says.

«To date, 519 schoolchildren have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. Of those, 186 schoolchildren attend in-person lessons. The rest of the cases – 333 – have been detected among children who study remotely,» Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, confirmed.

She added that the ministry has already detected over 3,000 contact persons of those schoolchildren and have tested them for COVID-19. Of over 3,000, 50 individual have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.