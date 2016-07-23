Over 500 vacancies offered at Bolashak Job Fair 2016 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bolashak Alumni Relations Officer (BARO) of JSC "Center for International Programs" held a job fair at the Coworking Multispace at the Astana Mall in the Kazakh capital on Saturday.

Organized by the BARO annually, the Bolashak Job Fair is a unique recruitment platform where various companies and organizations can find highly skilled specialists who obtained prestigious education at the world's best universities under the Bolashak Scholarship scheme.



Over 60 employers offered some 500 vacancies at this year's job fair, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC "Center for International Programs".



Within the framework of the event such companies as NC "KazMunaiGas JSC, Kazchrom JSC, McKinsey & Company, Ink Architects and many more held presentations.



The event was organized by JSC "Center for International Programs" and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







