Over 580 enterprises with Russian capital operate in E Kazakhstan - Akhmetov

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov told about close cooperation between Kazakhstani and Russian regions at the 14th Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk, Kazinform reports.

Governor Akhmetov announced at the forum that the volume of external trade turnover with Russia had increased for 108% ($656 million) since the beginning of the year. He also added that 586 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital successfully operate in East Kazakhstan region.



Akhmetov drew attention of those present to the fact that President Nazarbayev's Rukhani Janghyru program had become an ideological platform in the spiritual sphere. The program, in his words, is aimed at changing public conscience, preserving national, cultural and genetic code and developing the Kazakh society and each Kazakhstani citizen.



He also added that East Kazakhstan region now has a list of sacred places that might be of interest not only for locals, but for Russian tourists as well.



"Russian-Kazakhstani economic and humanitarian ties grow strong from year to year. That enables us to pay utmost attention to the problems of human capital development which is the main driver of innovations. East Kazakhstan region is open to a constructive dialogue and ready for mutually profitable cooperation in all vectors of integration," Akhmetov said in conclusion.



