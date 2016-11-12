Over 580 ex-Kazakhstan citizens faced penalty for dual citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 581 ex-Kazakhstan citizens have been brought to responsibility for dual citizenship since the beginning of the year.

According to the information of the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry, among foreigners who applied for Kazakhstan citizenship two were extradited and two were charged forfeit.

281 people who had no longer been Kazakhstan citizens were fined for using Kazakhstan citizen passport. 294 people were brought to responsibility for failure to report acquisition of foreign citizenship - 166 were fined and 128 extradited.

The RoK Constitution does not recognize foreign nationality to be held by a Kazakhstan citizen. Therefore if a RoK national acquires another country's citizenship, he loses Kazakhstan nationality. In that case such individual must report the fact of acquisition of foreign nationality to the RoK International Affairs Ministry within 30 calendar day and submit and passport and ID of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Failure to report within this period shall cause liability in accordance with the RoK legislation.