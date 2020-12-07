Over 6,000 Kazakhstanis joined UNESCO volunteering programs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Arthur van Diesen spoke about UNESCO volunteering programs in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the international conference on the volunteering development, Arthur van Diesen reminded that it had been a year since President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan. According to the UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan it has inspired the organization to launch its own volunteering programs across the country. All programs are united by common idea and belief that each and every one of us can and should contribute to creating a better world around us.

Arthur van Diesen revealed that the UNICEF volunteering programs had attracted over 6,000 volunteers who, in turn, shared important information with over 5,000 schoolchildren and some 1,500 parents through online lectures and reached out to half a million young people via social networks.

He stressed that the volunteering programs had been launched before the coronavirus situation and given the circumstances had been adapted to the online format.

The UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan named a couple of volunteering programs which had proved to be effective. For instance, #PlasticFreeKazakhstan which promotes positive environmental practices among children and reduces the use of plastic.

The international conference on the volunteering development is underway online. This year the Year of Volunteer has been held under the moto ‘Bizgemiz’ (We are together).