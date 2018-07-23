Over 6,000 loans under '7-20-25' program expected to be issued in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year it is planned to issue about 6,600 loans under the 7-20-25 Mortgage Program, Kazakh Vice Minister for Investment and Development Kairbek Uskenbayev told primeminister.kz.

"On the assumption that the participating banks attract a total of KZT 100 billion, upon an average loan amount of KZT 15 million, it is planned to issue in 2018 about 6,600 loans under the 7-20-25 Mortgage Program," said Kairbek Uskenbayev.

Mr.Uskenbayev recalled that according to information from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of July 18, the participating banks have received 5,528 applications under the above program from citizens, of which 148 applications were submitted to the Credit Commission. He added that 95 mortgage loans for KZT 1.1 billion were approved.