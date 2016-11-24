Over 6.5trln tenge accumulated on Unified Pension Fund accounts

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 6.5trln tenge were accumulated on the accounts of the Unified Pension Fund JSC as of November 1, 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Fund.

“The total amount of the pension savings as of November 1, 2016 made 6.57trln tenge. Since January 2016, the amount of retirements savings increased by 737.4bln tenge. In January-October 2016, the amount of contributions comprised around 566bln tenge,” a press release reads.

Net investment income on individual retirement accounts of contributors made 457.7bln tenge in 10 months of 2016.

The amount of retirement payments from the Unified Pension Fund in mentioned period made 142.6bln tenge including 16.9bln tenge of transfers to the insurance companies.