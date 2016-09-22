  • kz
    Over 60 acts of extremism prevented in Kazakhstan since 2011

    11:46, 22 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has prevented over 60 violent acts of extremism since 2011, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nurgali Bilisbekov said Thursday.

    "The tragic events in the cities of Almaty and Aktobe this summer are still green in our minds. However, there could be more of such tragedies. 64 violent acts of extremism have been prevented in Kazakhstan since 2011, including nine acts of extremism this year," Mr. Bilisbekov said at the roundtable "Legislative and institutional measures to counteract and stop extremism and terrorism today" organized by the Majilis in Astana.

    In his words, 45 nationals of Kazakhstan have been extradited or deported from the camps of the international terrorist organizations since the onset of the armed conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Out of 45, 33 have been indicted for terrorist activities. 445 people in Kazakhstan have been convicted of terrorism offences over the past five years.

