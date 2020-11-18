Over 60 quarantine breaches reported in Karaganda rgn over past week

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region has deployed 78 mobile groups for observation of the lockdown restrictions as well as for detecting quarantine breaches, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past week November 9 to 15, the groups have carried out 213 raids and 1,141 inspections, leading to detection of 64 quarantine breaches.

According to the press service of the police department of Karaganda region, most quarantine breaches have been spotted in public places – 24. 20 breaches have been reported in shops and markets, 15 – in night clubs, cafes, restaurants, and bookmaker agencies, 5 – in schools and pre-school institutions.

Notably, on November 4, the region rolled out 8 sanitary posts across its borders. As of today, 53,475 vehicles have been checked.