Over 600 people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours over 600 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, 618 patients have beat the virus in the country, including 271 in Nur-Sultan city, 36 in Almaty city, 5 in Akmola region, 6 in Atyrau region, 33 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 255 in Pavlodar region, and 6 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 98,585. Kazakhstan has registered 106,121 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. The virus has claimed 1,588 lives in the country.