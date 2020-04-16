Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19

PARIS. KAZINFORM Over 650 crewmembers of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, France's Ministry of Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

«As of late April 14, 1,767 crewmembers underwent testing. A total of 668 people tested positive [for COVID-19],» the ministry said adding that «31 people were hospitalized at St. Anne Hospital in Toulon, where one person remains in intensive care.»

The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms. The whole crew of the aircraft carrier (over 2,000 people) were placed under quarantine for 14 days, TASS reports.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.