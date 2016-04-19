Over 70 countries to partake in Judo Grand Prix in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 70 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the 2016 Judo Grand Prix in Almaty in mid May. Participating countries will fight for $100,000 prize money.

The event will be held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace on May 13-15. It will be organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akimat of Almaty city, and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As a host country, Kazakhstan will be represented by four athletes in each weight category.

Additionally, the Almaty Judo Academy is set to be unveiled within the framework of the event.

Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer and President of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation Kenes Rakishev are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The new modernly equipped academy will meet all international standards. In the future it is believed to host international seminars and master classes of foreign specialists.

Recall that Marius Vizer and Kenes Rakishev took part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the academy in 2013.

Source: Sports.kz