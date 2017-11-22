Over 700 foreigners to be granted Kazakhstani citizenship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired a session of the Commission for issues of citizenship under the President of Kazakhstan in Astana today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Participants of the session discussed the issues of granting and depriving of the Kazakhstani citizenship.



It was announced that 734 persons who had arrived from neighboring and foreign countries Kazakhstan will become citizens of our country after the corresponding Decree is signed.



Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that over 1 million people had become the citizens of our country since it attained independence. It proves Kazakhstan's prestige in the world as the country developing under the wise leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



She expressed confidence that after becoming the citizens of our country those 700 people will contribute to further development and welfare of sovereign Kazakhstan.



The session that was held on the threshold of the Day of the First President resulted in adopting specific decisions and recommendations.