Over 700 tons of agricultural products to be brought from Pavlodar region to Astana fair

ASTANA . KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair with the participation of farmers from Pavlodar region will be held in front of Mega shopping center in Astana on September 26-27. It was informed during the ceremony of singing of the memorandum between the administrations of Astana and Pavlodar region on trade and economic relations.

More than 25 types of products will be presented at the fair. Over 100 enterprises specializing in agricultural products from Pavlodar region will bring about 730 tons of products amounting to KZT 184 mln to Astana. The products will be sold at 15-20% lower than the average market prices.

Sports competitions and concerts will be organized within the fair.