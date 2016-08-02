Over 730 national observers accredited to monitor Belarus' parliamentary elections

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 730 national observers have been accredited to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives of the sixth convocation in Belarus, BelTA learnt from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

According to the recent data, 53 persons got accredited as observers by filing the relevant applications. Two have been nominated by labor collectives. 62 will represent political parties, including three - the Belarusian Left Party "A Just World", one - the Belarusian Socialist Sporting Party, 45 - the Communist Party of Belarus, one - the Liberal and Democratic Party, one - the Belarusian Popular Front (BPF Party), 10 - the Republican Party of Labor and Justice, one - the Social Democratic Party of Popular Accord.



As for other public associations, Belaya Rus has accredited 74 observers, the BRSM Youth Union - 102 and the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus - 90.



More than 200 international observers have been accredited so far, including over 150 from the CIS and more than 50 from OSCE/ODIHR.



The elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus are scheduled for 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.