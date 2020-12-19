  • kz
    Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University

    11:16, 19 December 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Over 75 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU) informed on Friday.

    According to the JHU, a total of 75,084,964 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the world. Meanwhile, 1,665,008 people have died and 42,464,023 have recovered. The US ranks first on COVID-19 cases (17,214,177) and 310,792 coronavirus-related deaths. India documents 9,979,447 COVID-19 cases, 144,789 deaths and 9,520,827 recoveries. Brazil comes in third with 7,110,434 COVID-19 cases, 184,827 deaths and 6,301,023 recovered patients, TASS reports.

    Russia ranks fourth in the world on the amount of recorded COVID-19 cases. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 2,791,220 cases of COVID-19, 2,228,633 patients have recovered and 49,762 have died.


