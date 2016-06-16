Over 75 thousand cardiac surgeries performed in Kazakhstan annually

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 75 thousand cardiac surgeries are performed in Kazakhstan annually.

"More than 75 thousand cardiac surgeries are performed in Kazakhstan annually. 40 stroke centers are opened, and they render all types of special medical care to people with strokes that often lead to disabilities and deaths. Introduction of advanced technologies significantly reduced the number of disabilities and death rates from cardiovascular diseases," Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoi told at the CCS press conference.

According to him, Kazakhstan has become of 22 world countries performing a unique operation on implantation of a mechanical circulatory support device on the basis of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center. Besides, a heart transplantation is also performed there. About 28 heart transplantations have been performed in the center over the last four years.