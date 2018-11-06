Over 77,000 Kazakhstani families get housing via Nurly Zher program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek has told today about the implementation of Nurly Zher Government Program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the results of 9 months of this year, 8.8 million sq. meters of housing was put in place in the country as part of Nurly Zher Government Program. This is 11.6 percent more than a year ago. Over 77,000 families have improved their living conditions, of which nearly 9,500 families purchased housing built by using public funds," Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told the Government session.

He said that investment in housing construction has increased by 31.5 percent year-on-year, reaching KZT 818.9 billion.

"The ratio of the public to private investments made is KZT 1 to KZT 8, respectively. This year it is planned to ensure the commissioning of at least 12.1 million square meters of housing, of which 1.3 million square meters, or 22,000 apartments, through public investment," he added.

